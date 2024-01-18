AIA Group Ltd Sells 7,276 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

