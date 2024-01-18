AIA Group Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 849,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

