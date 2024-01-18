AIA Group Ltd Purchases 3,274 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,370 shares of company stock worth $6,465,508. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.