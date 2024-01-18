AIA Group Ltd Purchases 3,087 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ITT were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in ITT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after purchasing an additional 742,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $121.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

