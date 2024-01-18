AIA Group Ltd Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,104.60 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,900.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7,267.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6,646.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6,278.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

