AIA Group Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

