AIA Group Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

