AIA Group Ltd Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $201.81 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.30 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

