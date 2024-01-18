AIA Group Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $126.52 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

