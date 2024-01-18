AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 86.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 124,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

