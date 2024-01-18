AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

