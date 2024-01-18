AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.