AIA Group Ltd Buys 4,052 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 798,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Progyny by 305.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Progyny by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 529,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,500,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

