Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.80. 373,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

