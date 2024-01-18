Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

AEMD stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

