Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.70. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 336,205 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $506.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,714,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $12,061,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 314,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

