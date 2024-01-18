Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.04.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,756.87% and a negative return on equity of 103.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

