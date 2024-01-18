Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 337,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,770,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,112,648. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $168.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $264.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.