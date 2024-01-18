Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.68 on Thursday, reaching $584.42. The company had a trading volume of 606,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.38. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $266.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

