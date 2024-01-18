Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $592.88. 943,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

