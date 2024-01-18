Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 51,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 825,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $695.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

