Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 107,020 shares.The stock last traded at $82.80 and had previously closed at $81.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

