Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.