Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.94.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
