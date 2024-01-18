6,696 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. NetApp accounts for about 0.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

