6,390 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. 341,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.