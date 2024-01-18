4,500 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 70,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $227.57. 385,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,021. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

