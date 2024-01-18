3,977 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 385,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,427. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

