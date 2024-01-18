3,648 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

