2,928 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock remained flat at $75.25 during trading on Thursday. 809,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.