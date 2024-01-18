2,390 Shares in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harrow Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $60,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,022,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,406,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

