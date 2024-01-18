233,847 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 233,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. Essential Utilities accounts for about 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 935,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

