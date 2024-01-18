1,918 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 108,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $21.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.