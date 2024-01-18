180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %
DD opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
