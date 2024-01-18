180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %

DD opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

