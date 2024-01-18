1,235,639 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,235,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,915,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.95% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

EXTR stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

