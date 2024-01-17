ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Up 5.5%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.83. 11,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 67,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

