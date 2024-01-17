Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.85. 480,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,184. The company has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $275.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.55 and a 200 day moving average of $224.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,803,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,076,206 shares of company stock valued at $265,612,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

