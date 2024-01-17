Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 315 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,567 shares of company stock valued at $17,088,545. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $12.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.44. 95,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,999. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $593.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

