Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR traded down $17.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,251. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.10 and a 1-year high of $647.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.26. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

