Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 787,325 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 30.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 52,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in DLocal by 65.7% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 442,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 119,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

