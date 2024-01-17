Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 9,338 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. BILL comprises 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of BILL worth $83,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BILL by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in BILL by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BILL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.26. 116,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,277. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

