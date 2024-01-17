Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.72. The stock had a trading volume of 336,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,377. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $257.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.