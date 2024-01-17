Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.73. 89,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

