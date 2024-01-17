Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $243.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

