Zacks Research Comments on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

