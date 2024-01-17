Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

