Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.2 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.