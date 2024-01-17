Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

