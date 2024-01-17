Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

