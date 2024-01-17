Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $596.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $577.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.10 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.