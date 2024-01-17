Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

